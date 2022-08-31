Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video sets the internet on fire
Share
TikToker Jannat Mirza is credited with being the first Tiktoker to share this with a large audience. Her beautiful reels and TikTok videos helped her reach the zenith of success.
The 21-year-old beauty has amassed around 20 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million on Instagram.
Taking to Instagram, Jannat dropped new stunning clicks and dreamy videos with her beau Umer. She has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt's new video storms the ... 04:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Tiktok star Jannat Mirza has left the fans awestruck as she dropped a new video with fellow influencer and rumoured ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Govt to consult coalition partners, stakeholders to open trade link ...05:45 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022