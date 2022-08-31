Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video sets the internet on fire
05:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video sets the internet on fire
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
TikToker Jannat Mirza is credited with being the first Tiktoker to share this with a large audience. Her beautiful reels and TikTok videos helped her reach the zenith of success.

The 21-year-old beauty has amassed around 20 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Jannat dropped new stunning clicks and dreamy videos with her beau Umer. She has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

