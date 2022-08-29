Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt's new video storms the internet
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt's new video storms the internet
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Tiktok star Jannat Mirza has left the fans awestruck as she dropped a new video with fellow influencer and rumoured beau Umer Butt.

Adored by millions, Mirza received accolades and appreciation quickly and became the first Pakistani to gain 10 million followers on TikTok.  

Taking to Instagram, Jannat dropped new stunning clicks and dreamy videos with Umer. The 21-year-old beauty has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

