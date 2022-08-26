TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals wedding plans

Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza's talent knows no boundaries.

The TikTok star is also an actress, model and fashion designer who raised the bar of achievements for an outsider in the industry without having any showbiz background.

Mirza has amassed around 20 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million on Instagram.

According to some reports, Mirza revealed her wedding plans during a recent interview. Talking about her matrimonial affairs, the TikTok star said, “I’m already engaged and I’ll get married very soon."

She added, "My fiancé is in a bit hurry to get married.”

“I’ll get married after my younger sister Sehar’s wedding who got engaged recently,” Mirza stated.

Adored by millions, Mirza has received accolades and appreciation in a short span of time and become the first Pakistani to gain 10 million followers on TikTok.  

She has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

