Web Desk
03:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video on Independence Day goes viral
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars who loaded our timelines with beautiful Independence day messages and stunning clicks.

The social media sensation is credited with being the first Tiktoker to share this with a large audience. Her beautiful reels and TikTok videos helped her reach the zenith of success.

Dressed in green and white western attire, Jannat took to her official Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures where she was spotted hoisting the crescent and star flag. She also penned a message of hope and best wishes.

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

