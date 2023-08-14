Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah pens a heartfelt note for Hamza on winning golf tournament

Noor Fatima 01:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
Ushna Shah pens a heartfelt note for Hamza on winning golf tournament
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is the epitome of a proud, loving wife! The 33-year-old accomplished star, who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding, has been sharing bits from her happily ever after married life, and the internet is in love!

The Habs famed diva who has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and professional life, was over the moon to watch her darling husband, Hamza Amin, ace a golf tournament.

Dedicating an Instagram post to her beau, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan diva penned a heartwarming note, writing, “Your husband is a pro golfer? Is he good?”

“He. Is. AMAZING!” the actress shared excitedly.

“Today he won the Austrian National Open for the second year in a row. This year winning all categories! MashAllah,” she detailed.

”Your talent is unmatched my love; with no practice, exhausting travel, work, & hosting family, you still managed to beat the best in the country!” Shah added.

“I couldn’t be there for this tournament but please join me in congratulating Hamza for making the nation proud!” the Parizaad diva wrote.

“Third slide: With my father in law, my Timmy Baba, golf legend Mr.Taimur Amin who caddied for his son this tournament 

Last 2 slides: The ever so handsome Amin boys.”

”Three cheers for H-Amin,” Shah concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Shah and Amin announced their engagement in December last year and tied the knot on February 26, 2023. The luxurious wedding was attended by Lollywood celebrities and the couple's close-knit family members followed by a walima event.

Usha Shah turns Vienna streets into ramp with latest OOTD reel

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah is a vision in white in recent Instagram pictures

09:19 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Sufi launches biggest 14th August anthem campaign featuring Hamza Malik

04:21 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah tweets video of live mujra at 'PPP minister's official residence'

08:03 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Alizeh Shah treats fans with another hilarious video

12:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Ushna Shah oozes elegance in saree at event

11:52 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'PTI supporters' heckle PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt in London (VIDEO)

02:24 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope -14th August, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: