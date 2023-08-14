Ushna Shah pens a heartfelt note for Hamza on winning golf tournament

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is the epitome of a proud, loving wife! The 33-year-old accomplished star, who recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding, has been sharing bits from her happily ever after married life, and the internet is in love!

The Habs famed diva who has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and professional life, was over the moon to watch her darling husband, Hamza Amin, ace a golf tournament.

Dedicating an Instagram post to her beau, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan diva penned a heartwarming note, writing, “Your husband is a pro golfer? Is he good?”

“He. Is. AMAZING!” the actress shared excitedly.

“Today he won the Austrian National Open for the second year in a row. This year winning all categories! MashAllah,” she detailed.

”Your talent is unmatched my love; with no practice, exhausting travel, work, & hosting family, you still managed to beat the best in the country!” Shah added.

“I couldn’t be there for this tournament but please join me in congratulating Hamza for making the nation proud!” the Parizaad diva wrote.

“Third slide: With my father in law, my Timmy Baba, golf legend Mr.Taimur Amin who caddied for his son this tournament

Last 2 slides: The ever so handsome Amin boys.”

”Three cheers for H-Amin,” Shah concluded.

Shah and Amin announced their engagement in December last year and tied the knot on February 26, 2023. The luxurious wedding was attended by Lollywood celebrities and the couple's close-knit family members followed by a walima event.