'PTI supporters' heckle PML-N's Hina Parvez Butt in London (VIDEO)

LONDON – Social activists and journalists came to Hina Butt’s defence as the PML-N stalwart was harassed while walking on the road with her son in the British capital.

The PML-N leader alleged that it was PTI supporters who not only harassed her and shouted slogans, but also threw bottles at her.

A video clip without audio shared by Ms. Butt online shows the incident, with the former provincial lawmaker claiming that supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan harassed and attacked her.

The video shows the PML-N leader roaming on London streets along with her son when she was meted out harassment by the alleged PTI supporters.

Other clips widely shared online reveal that the political leader was greeted with boos and hisses. A woman can be heard ‘Ruk Bakri, Ruk Bakri’ while the son of the PML-N leader can be seen telling her mother not to respond.

پی ٹی آئی کے بدتمیز اور بدتہذیب لوگ اس حد تک گر گئے ہیں کہ لندن میں میرے بیٹے کے سامنے مجھ پر حملہ کیا، مجھ پر بوتلیں پھینکیں اور گندی گالیاں دیں۔ کیا یہ بد تہذیب لوگ ایسی حرکات کر کے پاکستان کا نام روشن کر رہے ہیں یا بدنام کر رہے ہیں؟ اللہ کا شکر ہے میرے لیڈر نواز شریف نے ہمیشہ… pic.twitter.com/AQri5sxB86 — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) August 13, 2023

Hina said the rude and uncivilised people in PTI have stooped to a new low as they assaulted her in front of her son. She, however, mentioned that her leader Nawaz Sharif taught the party members to show tolerance, and she will never forget it.

The recent incident comes days after Pakistani district and sessions court judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced PTI chief Imran Khan to jail in the Toshakhana case, was publicly heckled during his UK stay.

Earlier, Pakistan’s former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was harassed and heckled by PTI activists in a London coffee shop.