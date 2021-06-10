Sindh announces schedule for matric, inter exams

KARACHI – Sindh Education Department on Thursday issued the schedule for matriculation and intermediate second-year exams.

A notification issued in this regard said that exams of intermediate students will start from July 26, while the matric exams will be conducted from July 5.

Examinations will only be held for the elective subjects, as it was previously announced by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood after a meeting with provincial authorities.

The department has also issued format of the exams which will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

The papers will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus, while no practical exams will be conducted this year.

Furthermore, the government has made the vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff mandatory amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country.