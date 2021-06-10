Sindh announces schedule for matric, inter exams
Web Desk
07:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Sindh announces schedule for matric, inter exams
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Education Department on Thursday issued the schedule for matriculation and intermediate second-year exams.

A notification issued in this regard said that exams of intermediate students will start from July 26, while the matric exams will be conducted from July 5. 

Examinations will only be held for the elective subjects, as it was previously announced by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood after a meeting with provincial authorities. 

The department has also issued format of the exams which will comprise 50% MCQs, 30% ‏short questions, and 20% ‏long questions.

The papers will comprise a 60% condensed syllabus, while no practical exams will be conducted this year. 

Furthermore, the government has made the vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff mandatory amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the country.

Matric, intermediate exams to be held only for ... 01:40 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced to reduce syllabus for board exams of matric and ...

More From This Category
Pakistani singer wins International Music Against ...
08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Qadir Mandokhel releases video, clarifying his ...
07:16 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Gates Foundation hails Pakistan Army's role in ...
05:15 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Tarin stresses on consumption, income tax in ...
02:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Pakistani cleric arrested for threatening Malala ...
01:10 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated ...
12:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer wins International Music Against Child Labour award
08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr