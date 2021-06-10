Is Pakistan a potential buyer for Ukrainian anti-tank missile system?

ISLAMABAD/KYIV – Pakistan is reportedly a potential buyer for a new anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system produced by a leading Ukrainian defence company that has an operation range of three kilometres with ‘phenomenal accuracy’.

According to the Defence Blog website, Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited a Military Test Site in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine last month where he witnessed field tests of various combat vehicles, including the latest anti-tank missile systems.

The website stated that the Pakistani army chief showed interest in test performance of the Ukrainian modern weapon system, especially Oplot tank and the Skif anti-tank system. The Pakistani dignitaries witnessed the demonstration at HT military range in the Eastern European country.

Meanwhile, a post by a Ukrainian defence company on social media cited ‘PD-2 UAV automatic takeoff and landing, operating under heavy rain and strong wind at the speed of 10 m/s, and surveillance of ATGM hitting a target at a 2 km distance – that and more in our brand new video.’

Gen Bajwa, during his visit to Ukraine, said, "Pakistan is keen on enhancing defence cooperation with Ukraine based on the transfer of modern tech and joint ventures as both countries could benefit from each other's experience."

...”def cooperation between both countries has always been traditionally an imp component of our bilateral relations. Pak is keen 2 enhance def cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of TOT & JV in future as both sides can benefit from each other's experience”. COAS (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 20, 2021

The COAS also met the Ukrainian prime minister and the top military leadership. During these meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering ... 08:16 PM | 20 May, 2021 RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches great importance to ...

The two sides agreed to boost military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counterterrorism and intelligence domains.