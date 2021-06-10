Trans activist Kami Sid schools Iman Aly over 'khusra' remarks

Supermodel Iman Aly has been slammed after her controversial remarks where she equated being a transgender person with being unattractive and ugly have spread like wildfire on the internet.

Needless to say, the 40-year-old star drawing the absurd comparison about unattractive has ruffled the feathers of the masses as they jumped onto the bandwagon to school her.

This time around, Aly has been called out for her insensitive and disrespectful remarks by popular trans actor and model Kami Sid.

Commenting on the Mah e Mir star's narrative, Kami Sid took to Instagram stories as the activist poured out feelings about how the Bol star needs to rethink her biases against the trans community.

“It’s okay to be khusra, hijra, khuwaja sira because we all are our Allah Creation and how we go against it. And don’t you think being khusra as normal as you live your life as women. I still don’t know why people are using these terminologies are derogatory. For God’s sake we all need to change our perspective and mindset about other community and its sentiments.”

Earlier, popular anchor Rabia Anam used stern words to convey her message regarding the Khuda Kay Liye actor's problematic remarks that were used on a public platform.

Rabia pinpointed that Aly’s use of the word 'khusra' as a slur is exceedingly disrespectful.