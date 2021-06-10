PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans defeat Karachi Kings by 12 runs

ABU DHABI – Multan Sultans on Thursday defeated defending champions Karachi Kings by 12 runs in the 16th T20 game at Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Despite impressive performance by unbeaten Babar Azam (84), Kings could score only 154 runs for the loss of seven wickets while chasing the target of 177 runs.

Chadwick Walton smashed 35 runs before he was sent to pavilion while no other player from Kings could score above 20.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Sultans.

The Sultans managed to put up a competitive score on the board, with the help of 68-run partnership between skipper Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.

Rossouw made 44, Sohaib Maqsood 31, and Rizwan hit 29 runs before they were dismissed by Kings.

Kings, under left-handed batsman Imad Wasim, were eyeing the top spot in the table, with six points from five matches they have played so far whereas Sultans had managed to win just two points out of the five matches. The Karachi Kings had a good run in the first phase of the tournament, winning three out of their five games while struggling Sultans had managed to win just one of the five games it played in the first leg.

Karachi Kings Squad

Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.