PSL6 – Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in last-ball thriller

ABU DHABI – Lahore Qalandars have won the first game of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, beating Islamabad United by five wickets.

Qalandars achieved the target of 144 runs on the last ball of their innings.

Earlier, their bowling line showed superb performance as they managed to restrict Islamabad United below 150.

From the United's side, Faheem Ashraf was the only batsman to cross 20-run mark. All other batsmen were sent to the pavilion by Qalandars before they reach the 20 runs.

Usman Khawaja, 18, Colin Munro, 11, Rohail Nazir, 8, and skipper Shadab Khan, 7 were the top-order batsmen of United who were dismissed for under 20 runs.

James Faulkner claimed three wickets while Ahmad Danyal and Haris Raug took two wickets each. Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan bagged single wicket each.

This is first encounter between former champions Islamabad United and the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 6 with their repeat match scheduled for Sunday, 13 June.

Both Qalandars and United, along with Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, are locked at six points apiece. But, the two sides have played one less match as compared with Kings and Zalmi, meaning Wednesday’s winner will go top of the points table after halfway stage in the competition.

The PSL is returning to UAE where it was born in 2016. The 2017 edition’s final was held in Lahore.

The last three games of the 2018 edition were held in Pakistan, last eight matches of the 2019 event were held in Karachi despite the closure of air corridors and operational challenges following the Pulwama incident.

The entire 2020 tournament was held from start to finish across four Pakistan venues despite an interruption due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In the 2020 tournament, a large number of foreign internationals participated, including those who had previously refused to travel to Pakistan.

Squads

Islamabad United – Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars – Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf