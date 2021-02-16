Star-studded PSL6 opening ceremony starts in Karachi on Saturday
KARACHI – A glittering opening ceremony for sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday on Saturday (February 20).
Pakistani celebrities Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and the PSL 6 anthem artists – Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners, will fill the colours in event.
Ab dekha ga crowd GROOVE MERA TV PE!— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2021
Announcing the #HBLPSL6's fantastic opening ceremony lineup: Atif Alsam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and our #GrooveMera superstars, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners! #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/0DaoQhHvEv
The opening ceremony will be followed by the first-match of the season between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.
The PCB in a statement said, ‘the opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey’.
The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.
Rockstar Atif Aslam, who has already recorded his maiden performance for the opening ceremony, in a message said: “I am excited about PSL 6 opening ceremony, see you guys”.
HUM KIS GALI JA RAHAY HAIN? Whichever one gets us a view to the #HBLPSL6 Opening Ceremony because @itsaadee will be there! #MatchDikhao #GrooveMera pic.twitter.com/v0W39PPogD— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2021
Imran Khan, a Dutch-Pakistani Punjabi singer and songwriter, in his style said: “I am coming to the HBL PSL 6”.
Sanu na kise di vi cheez di problem because @Imrankhanworld is performing at the #HBLPSL6 Opening Ceremony #MatchDikhao #GrooveMera pic.twitter.com/0yFggj8MM2— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2021
Last week, the PSL anthem was released inviting mix response on social media with some expressing love for the song, others were not happy on it.
