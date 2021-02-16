Star-studded PSL6 opening ceremony starts in Karachi on Saturday
Star-studded PSL6 opening ceremony starts in Karachi on Saturday
KARACHI – A glittering opening ceremony for sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday on Saturday (February 20).

Pakistani celebrities Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and the PSL 6 anthem artists – Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners, will fill the colours in event.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first-match of the season between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

The PCB in a statement said, ‘the opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey’.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

Rockstar Atif Aslam, who has already recorded his maiden performance for the opening ceremony, in a message said: “I am excited about PSL 6 opening ceremony, see you guys”.

Imran Khan, a Dutch-Pakistani Punjabi singer and songwriter, in his style said: “I am coming to the HBL PSL 6”.

Last week, the PSL anthem was released inviting mix response on social media with some expressing love for the song, others were not happy on it.

PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira ... 04:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

The much-hyped cricket fever has kicked in among the overjoyed audience and a piece of great news for Peshawar Zalmi ...

