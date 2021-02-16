Nearly 40 dead as bus falls into India canal
At least 37 passengers have been killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal.
According to police, the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers. The search and rescue operation is underway.
#UPDATE | Toll in Madhya Pradesh bus accident rises to 38, rescue operation underway.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 16, 2021
So far 37 bodies have been found and sent for autopsy, whereas 7 people have been rescued.
According to a World Bank report, India alone accounts for 11% of road accidents globally, which is by far the highest.
