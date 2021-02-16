Nearly 40 dead as bus falls into India canal

At least 37 passengers have been killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal.

According to police, the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers. The search and rescue operation is underway.

#UPDATE | Toll in Madhya Pradesh bus accident rises to 38, rescue operation underway.



Read: https://t.co/k5gT3YKJiH pic.twitter.com/riKds0bRuU — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 16, 2021

So far 37 bodies have been found and sent for autopsy, whereas 7 people have been rescued.

According to a World Bank report, India alone accounts for 11% of road accidents globally, which is by far the highest.