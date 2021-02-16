Nearly 40 dead as bus falls into India canal
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
india bus accident
Share

At least 37 passengers have been killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal.

According to police, the bus was carrying more than 50 passengers. The search and rescue operation is underway.

So far 37 bodies have been found and sent for autopsy, whereas 7 people have been rescued.

According to a World Bank report, India alone accounts for 11% of road accidents globally, which is by far the highest.

'What nonsense you’re doing here' - Indian ... 04:15 PM | 11 Feb, 2021

NEW DELHI – A video of an Indian professor has been making rounds on social media, after his wife tried to kiss ...

More From This Category
Watch movement of Earth’s tectonic plates over ...
07:44 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 related restrictions
06:26 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Iraq confirms plan to build oil depots in ...
02:01 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
New Zealand's biggest city goes into first ...
01:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
Capitol siege – Trump acquitted in second ...
08:54 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
China bans BBC news broadcasts in an apparent ...
02:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira Khan as brand ambassador
04:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr