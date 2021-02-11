'What nonsense you’re doing here' - Indian professor dodges wife's kiss during Zoom meeting (VIDEO)
NEW DELHI – A video of an Indian professor has been making rounds on social media, after his wife tried to kiss him during a Zoom session.
The man in the video, talking about GDP, calls his partner's romantic move as 'foolish and nonsense’.
The loving wife in the clip seemed unaware that the husband is in the middle of a Zoom session. In distress, and with the striking response, the professor quickly pulls himself away, avoiding the ‘Kiss-Cam moment’. “What nonsense you’re doing here?” he can be heard scolding his wife for the bad timing.
The Twitterati shared the clip many times as the unusual timings sparked a string of amused reactions.
Earlier, an Indian cardiologist, Dr. KK Aggarwal, was blasted by the wife during a live session for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine without his family.
