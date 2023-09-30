Mamya Shajaffar's new bold video in swimming pool goes viral

Pakistani model and actor Mamya Shajaffar is known for bold personal, and sassy clothing choices. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

Renowned for her penchant for defying stereotypes, the College Gate sensation recently treated her fans to a captivating glimpse of her European sojourn. This time around, she posted a series of pictures in which she looked gorgeous and rocked the swimming pool look.

Setting the temperature ablaze, the 24-year-old talent powerhouse left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue bikini.

Fans however were outraged at the bold pictures and called her out on it.

On the work front, she was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Jhok Sarkar.