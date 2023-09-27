Mamya Shajaffar's takes a trip to Florence museum in revealing outfit

Pakistani model and actor Mamya Shajaffar is known for bold personal, and sassy clothing choices. The Meesni star remains under the limelight with her revealing clothing as the internet sensation does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

Known for her fearless embrace of non-conformity, the College Gate sensation delighted her devoted fans with a spellbinding sneak peek into her European adventure. She shared a stunning array of photographs, each an exquisite recreation of classic art. She adorned herself in a chic white sleeveless V-neck top paired with a delicately floral silk scarf, perfectly complementing her cropped denim jeans.

"Fear of return

.

Freedom to gaze.

.

Bauht maza aya looking at all the paintings and sculptures I had studied, university ki jaankari refresh hogai, I can proudly say that I went into every room of the museum! Unlike what happened at the Louvre. Leonardo Da Vinci aur Michael angelo sahab kisi waja se he mashhooor hein."

Fans and followers filled the comment section with compliments and heart emojis.

On the work front, she was recently seen appearing in the drama serial Jhok Sarkar.