Pakistanis troll Indian user for believing that Ahad Raza Mir is an army officer

01:42 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistanis troll Indian user for believing that Ahad Raza Mir is an army officer
Share

India's patriotism has always landed them into trouble with this side of the border and the same has happened once again!

Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of actor Ahad Raza Mir from drama serial 'Ehd-e-Wafa' and thought that he was as actual an actual Pak-Army officer. According to him, the 'officer' was killed in Neelum Valley during combat.

"Captain Sabir Khan of Pakistan Army killed by Indian Army in Neelum Valley," read the Tweet.

The post started trending in no time as Pakistanis couldn't help but troll the user for his foolishness.

Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Stay tuned for Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan, Bilal ...
02:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistanis troll Indian user for believing that ...
01:42 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Two peas in a pod: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer ...
12:37 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: ...
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 2 at Netflix
03:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Biden’s granddaughter trolls Trump on TikTok
02:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stay tuned for Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed set to release another love song
02:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr