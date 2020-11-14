Pakistanis troll Indian user for believing that Ahad Raza Mir is an army officer
India's patriotism has always landed them into trouble with this side of the border and the same has happened once again!
Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of actor Ahad Raza Mir from drama serial 'Ehd-e-Wafa' and thought that he was as actual an actual Pak-Army officer. According to him, the 'officer' was killed in Neelum Valley during combat.
"Captain Sabir Khan of Pakistan Army killed by Indian Army in Neelum Valley," read the Tweet.
Captain Sabir Khan of Pakistan Army killed by Indian Army in #NeelumValley pic.twitter.com/dIqr0IOohY— Vikrant Rajput (@VikrantRajput0) November 13, 2020
The post started trending in no time as Pakistanis couldn't help but troll the user for his foolishness.
Oh this captain why looking like same Ahad Raza Mir 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— ZeeshanHingoro (@ZeeshanHingoro3) November 13, 2020
Oppss really indiots 😂😂😂— 🇵🇰 Hamza ♓ (@Hamza_Khanoffl) November 13, 2020
Now this is hilarious— ShahalMalik (@ShahaMalikk) November 13, 2020
RIP May ALLAH accept his soul. But why does he look so familiar pic.twitter.com/8vFJuBH1gk— zarwan ali (@ali_zarwan) November 13, 2020
He was my good friend.. we went yo school together . RIP Sabir Khan— London Wala 🇵🇰🇬🇧 (@DrKay894) November 13, 2020
I just saw his fam tv serial.. what an actor he was.— 𝓢𝓪𝓪𝓭𝓲 🇵🇰 (@Saad_Khani) November 13, 2020
RIPLegand
Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more!
