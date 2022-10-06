Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures
12:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures
Pakistani actor and model Ayeza Khan is making headlines as her new bold looks become the talk of the town.

From sharing fun-filled pictures to bold poses in public, the Chupke Chupke star has been giving all a sneak peek of her life on official Instagram.

Khan, who amassed 12.3 million followers on photo sharing application, shared her alluring pictures from foreign trips.

Her recent clicks were no stranger to the praise and love she receives. Donning western attire, Ayeza roamed the streets with her husband Danish Taimoor while she looked ethereal.

Meanwhile, fans of the Mere Paas Tum Ho star were ecstatic to see the gorgeous actor draping in a modern fashion.

Ayeza first started to take modeling offers and eventually shifted to showbiz. She was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.

