Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)

The most talked about wedding of Sana Khan with Mufti Anus has generated a lot of media buzz. From stunning outfits to cute moments, Sana Khan has been giving sneak-peaks from her married life and giving couple goals.

Recently Sana Khan was spotted in a video alongside her husband while on a long drive. Sana is dressed up in a Hijab and her husband drives the car as they enjoy a long drive together.

Meanwhile,the former actress's mother-in-law has showered her love and blessing on the new bride by treating her with a home-cooked delicious Biryani.

Sana posted a Instagram story on her handle and captioned it 'Sasu ma making Biryani for me'.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been vocal about her excitement regarding her marriage.

Wishing the couple happily married life ahead!