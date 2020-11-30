Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)
Share
The most talked about wedding of Sana Khan with Mufti Anus has generated a lot of media buzz. From stunning outfits to cute moments, Sana Khan has been giving sneak-peaks from her married life and giving couple goals.
Recently Sana Khan was spotted in a video alongside her husband while on a long drive. Sana is dressed up in a Hijab and her husband drives the car as they enjoy a long drive together.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile,the former actress's mother-in-law has showered her love and blessing on the new bride by treating her with a home-cooked delicious Biryani.
Sana posted a Instagram story on her handle and captioned it 'Sasu ma making Biryani for me'.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been vocal about her excitement regarding her marriage.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing the couple happily married life ahead!
- Biden fractures foot while playing with dog07:34 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Samsung internet 13.0 takes your browsing experience to the next level07:04 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan’s ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali put on ventilator after heart ...06:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
-
- Rice Exchange announces first trades, including Meskay & Femtee from ...06:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Mahmood Chaudhry expresses love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in a ...12:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020