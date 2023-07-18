Search

Ushna Shah turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Maheen Khawaja 06:29 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Ushna Shah turns up the heat with new bold pictures
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Ushna Shah, the stunning newlywed star, continues to turn up the heat with her breathtaking pictures, effortlessly flaunting her curves in a boho hippy style that leaves fans mesmerized.

In her latest photos, the Cheekh star looked absolutely terrific, donning a black fitted tank top paired with a mesmerizing brown and black full-length skirt. The combination accentuated her figure, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. To complete her boho look, Shah accessorized with exquisite oxidized jewellery and a dazzling headpiece that added a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Her middle-parted wavy hairstyle, adorned with face-framing braids and a headpiece, exuded a carefree and whimsical vibe. The bronze smokey makeover she chose, complemented by nude lips, perfectly enhanced her natural features, giving her an enchanting allure.

Accompanying the captivating pictures, Ushna added a playful caption, stating, "I'm coming for you, Xena!" This witty remark hinted at her fearless and adventurous spirit, ready to conquer whatever challenges come her way.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Here's how fans reacted:

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

