Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to face India tomorrow

The ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Match between India A vs. Pakistan A will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan having defeated Nepal and UAE in their opening two matches, both the Group B teams have already qualified for the semi-finals by winning their opening two matches.

The match between the traditional rival teams will start at 1 pm Pakistan time.

On the other hand, the situation in Group A is complicated, where Afghanistan is first with 4 points after winning two matches, Bangladesh is second with 2 points after winning two matches, while hosts Sri Lanka is on third position with two points from 2 matches.

If Sri Lanka are to qualify for the semi-finals of the event, they will have to win the match against Oman by a big margin while Bangladesh face Afghanistan today.