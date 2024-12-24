West Indies set to play first Test Series in Pakistan in 19 Years; See full schedule here

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday revealed details of West Indies men’s cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan. The much-anticipated tour will include two ICC World Test Championship matches.

The series was slated to take place in Karachi, but the action moved to Multan, and now both Test matches will now be played in the Southern Punjab.

Windies are set to arrive in Islamabad on January 6. After a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 to 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will head to Multan for the Test series.

The first Test will be played from January 17 to 21, while the second Test will take place from January 25 to 29.

Matches Dates Venue Two-day Warm-up Match January 10-11, 2025 Rawalpindi First Test January 17-21, 2025 Multan Cricket Stadium Second Test January 25-29, 2025 Multan Cricket Stadium

This marks the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years, with their last Test series in the country taking place in November 2006. The last time the West Indies played an away Test series against Pakistan was in October 2016 in the UAE.

West Indies visited Pakistan on three occasions since 2018, including for ODI series in June 2022 and two T20 International series in April 2018 and December 2021.

The visitors also announced 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie making a comeback to the squad, and emerging batter Amir Jangoo earning his maiden Test call-up after a standout performance against Bangladesh.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Jomel Warrican