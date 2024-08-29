Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam join Pakistan team for second Test against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – Two new players have been added to the national cricket team for the second Test match against Bangladesh.
According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have been included in the national Test squad ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh.
Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam were released from the Test squad before the start of the first Test match and were playing for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’ at Islamabad Club.
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had traveled to Karachi for the birth of his son, has also rejoined the squad in Rawalpindi.
Amir Jamal, who was sent out of the squad to work on his fitness at the NCA, has also been recalled. However, his participation in the second Test is contingent on fitness clearance.
Sources indicate that the senior players and team management were not satisfied with the performance of the fast bowlers in the first Test.
The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
It is worth noting that Pakistan suffered a ten-wicket defeat to the Bengal Tigers in the first Test.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
