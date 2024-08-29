Search

Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam join Pakistan team for second Test against Bangladesh

02:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Two new players have been added to the national cricket team for the second Test match against Bangladesh.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have been included in the national Test squad ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam were released from the Test squad before the start of the first Test match and were playing for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’ at Islamabad Club.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had traveled to Karachi for the birth of his son, has also rejoined the squad in Rawalpindi.

Amir Jamal, who was sent out of the squad to work on his fitness at the NCA, has also been recalled. However, his participation in the second Test is contingent on fitness clearance.

Sources indicate that the senior players and team management were not satisfied with the performance of the fast bowlers in the first Test.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It is worth noting that Pakistan suffered a ten-wicket defeat to the Bengal Tigers in the first Test.

