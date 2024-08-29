Cyclonic Storm likely to emerge in Arabian Sea along Sindh coast tomorrow

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the deep depression (DD, very strong low-pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India, is likely to turn into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by tomorrow, August 30, causing heavy-very heavy rains in Badin and other Sindh cities.
It said the deep depression has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N & Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi.
“The system is likely to move west/southwestwards & emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast by late night/ tomorrow morning. Due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by tomorrow and move initially in west/southwest direction,” read the forecast.
Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts & Karachi division till 31 August with occasional gaps.
Sea conditions are likely to remain rough/very rough with squally winds 50-60 Km/hour. The Met Office has advised fishermen not to venture into sea till 31 August.
PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly. “The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast through PMD advisory,” it said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
