Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive heavy rain today under new monsoon system

KARACHI – Strong monsoon system is drenching Pakistan's financial capital Karachi and Sindh regions, with flooding low-lying areas expected in coming days.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a new weather system currently situated 290 kilometers from the metropolis, is likely to bring significant rain on Thursday.
The temperature in provincial capital remains between 26-30°C with high level humidity.
Met Chief cautioned about potential urban flooding in the Karachi, Hydrabad and other regions. Additionally, wind thunderstorms and varying intensities of rain, from scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls, are anticipated.
Sindh government also set up a Rain Emergency Cell at CM office to monitor conditions in Karachi and other parts of the province. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed all Divisional Commissioners to stay alert due to the expected heavy rainfall this week.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
