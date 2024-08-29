Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive heavy rain today under new monsoon system

KARACHI – Strong monsoon system is drenching Pakistan's financial capital Karachi and Sindh regions, with flooding low-lying areas expected in coming days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a new weather system currently situated 290 kilometers from the metropolis, is likely to bring significant rain on Thursday.

Karachi Weather Update

The temperature in provincial capital remains between 26-30°C with high level humidity.

Met Chief cautioned about potential urban flooding in the Karachi, Hydrabad and other regions. Additionally, wind thunderstorms and varying intensities of rain, from scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls, are anticipated.

Sindh government also set up a Rain Emergency Cell at CM office to monitor conditions in Karachi and other parts of the province. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed all Divisional Commissioners to stay alert due to the expected heavy rainfall this week.