Search

Business

Islamic Banks in Pakistan accused of fraudulent practices due to high Interest Rates

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
Islamic Banks in Pakistan accused of fraudulent practices due to high Interest Rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Interest rates of all banks in Pakistan are record high amid stern monetary policy decisions by the central bank. 

Senate Standing Committee on Finance lately raised concerns about high interest rates charged by Islamic banks, which range up to 30pc on loans, compared to 20pc by conventional banks.

Chairman Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwala alleged that these banks are deceiving customers by presenting their services as religiously motivated.

The committee received an update on the Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill 2024. Deputy Governor of the State Bank clarified that while the bill aims to enhance consumer protection, it will not extend to microfinance banks. The decision on whether to include such banks in the protection scheme will be made by the board.

Mandviwala pointed out that many individuals choose Islamic banking for its financial advantages rather than out of religious conviction, and he reported receiving several complaints about higher interest rates.

The committee has requested a comprehensive briefing from the State Bank on Islamic banking practices and how they compare to international standards.

Conventional banks dominate market share, while Islamic banks hold mere 25pc. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

12:02 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Islamic Banks in Pakistan accused of fraudulent practices due to high ...

12:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Suzuki Alto now available with Rs3lac discount under new Installment ...

11:38 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Bank Deposits now protected up to Rs5lac under amended legislation

09:32 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Markets show mix reaction to nationwide shutter down strike against ...

12:04 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Punjab Excise makes Customised Number Plates possible with new offer

11:38 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Iran set to take Pakistan to Paris Arbitration Court over stalled gas ...

Business

07:22 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PIA to be privatised next month

Advertisement

Latest

12:48 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Chief Minister Internship Program launched with Rs25,000 stipend; Apply Online

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: