Islamic Banks in Pakistan accused of fraudulent practices due to high Interest Rates

KARACHI – Interest rates of all banks in Pakistan are record high amid stern monetary policy decisions by the central bank.
Senate Standing Committee on Finance lately raised concerns about high interest rates charged by Islamic banks, which range up to 30pc on loans, compared to 20pc by conventional banks.
Chairman Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwala alleged that these banks are deceiving customers by presenting their services as religiously motivated.
The committee received an update on the Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill 2024. Deputy Governor of the State Bank clarified that while the bill aims to enhance consumer protection, it will not extend to microfinance banks. The decision on whether to include such banks in the protection scheme will be made by the board.
Mandviwala pointed out that many individuals choose Islamic banking for its financial advantages rather than out of religious conviction, and he reported receiving several complaints about higher interest rates.
The committee has requested a comprehensive briefing from the State Bank on Islamic banking practices and how they compare to international standards.
Conventional banks dominate market share, while Islamic banks hold mere 25pc.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
