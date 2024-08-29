Chief Minister Internship Program launched with Rs25,000 stipend; Apply Online

LAHORE – 'Chief Minister Internship Program' has been launched to provide a brighter future for youth of country's most populated region.

Details shared on Punjab government portal said Youth Internship Program is an initiative of the Government of Punjab to equip unemployed youth with productive skills to upgrade career prospects.

Chief Minister Internship Program Eligibility Criteria

The candidates between 18 to 25 are eligible to apply for program by registering at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. Selected participants will be placed in top private sector organizations for their internships.

CM Maryam highlighted goal of guiding young people towards financial independence with dignity, urging them to take advantage of this opportunity for a successful future.

Thousands of internships are being offered, and it will last six months, with interns receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. Fresh graduates will be given priority.

The internship program offers practical training in the private sector, allowing participants to apply academic knowledge to real-world situations. It aims to develop skills, enhance employability, build professional networks, and improve personal development.

Applicants can start their application even if their academic documents haven't been verified by HEC, but processing will only occur once verification is complete.

If a degree is not listed, applicants should contact the provided email or call center for further assistance. Registration is expected to begin on August 28, 2024, with a deadline of September 30, 2024, and internships are tentatively set to start on November 1, 2024.