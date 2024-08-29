Pakistan invites Indian PM Modi to SCO summit

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has confirmed that invitations have been extended to all heads of government from SCO member countries, including the Indian Prime Minister, for the upcoming Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During her weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch mentioned that some confirmations have already been received. She noted that the meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad from October 15th to 16th.

Addressing a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan does not maintain trade relations with India. She reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and emphasized that United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly state that the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be determined according to the will of the people through a UN-supervised plebiscite. She added that no other process can replace the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

In response to another question, the Spokesperson clarified that Pakistan has no plans to engage in talks with the TTP. She pointed out that the presence of terror groups, including the TTP, in Afghanistan has been confirmed by various international reports, including those from the United Nations. She stressed that Pakistan expects Afghan authorities to take decisive action against these groups and prevent activities that threaten Pakistan’s security.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Spokesperson described it as a transformative project that has positively and transparently contributed to Pakistan’s national development. She highlighted that the project enjoys widespread support across all provinces and political spectrums in Pakistan. She further clarified that the public debt related to CPEC projects constitutes a small percentage of Pakistan’s total debt, and that the loans from China have longer maturity periods with low interest rates.

The Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the full security of all Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country.