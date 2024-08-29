Saudi Arabia bans sick pilgrims from Hajj

ISLAMABAD – The Saudi government has imposed a ban on individuals with illnesses from performing Hajj, stating that only healthy and fit individuals will be allowed to participate in Hajj.

According to the media reports, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has sent a health advisory to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs regarding Hajj 2025, informing Pakistan that individuals with complex medical conditions will not be allowed to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the spokesperson for Religious Affairs, the Saudi government stated in the advisory that due to the extreme weather conditions, only healthy and fit pilgrims will be permitted to undertake the Hajj journey.

Individuals with complex conditions such as kidney, heart, lung, liver diseases, and cancer will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The spokesperson also mentioned that individuals with dementia and contagious diseases like tuberculosis, whooping cough, and others will not be permitted to undertake the Hajj journey.

Additionally, children under the age of 12 and pregnant women will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The spokesperson further stated that it will be mandatory for pilgrims to receive vaccinations against meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio.