Pakistan’s Daniyal Mehsood breaks India's world record
Web Desk
12:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Daniyal Mehsood breaks India's world record
Share

PESHAWAR – Daniyal Mehsood, a martial artist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, has snatched another Guinness World Record from arch-rivals India, by doing 43 no-handed kips-ups in one minute.

Previously, India’s Aman Chatterjee holds the record of 37 no-handed kips-ups in one minute. The student of Irfan Mehsud, a serial fitness record-breaker who took 13 titles of World Guinness Records from Indian athletes, etched his name in Guinness World Record for the second time.

Daniyal, a grade sixth student, last year in July, breaks the world record by doing 78 helicopter spins in one minute. 

The young achiever is part of a martial arts club in Pakistan and hoped to become an international martial art professional with multiple Guinness World Record titles to his name.

Reports in local media claimed that with the addition of recent titles, Irfan Mehsud Club has grabbed a total of 51 Guinness World Records.

8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World ... 05:35 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Jasim Mehsud, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, has broken the Guinness World Record of ...

Earlier, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, Jasim Mehsud, broke the Guinness World Record of the 22 Kip-ups in 30 seconds as he did 27 in the time limit. He smashed the record, which was first held by a Swedish athlete.

More From This Category
Zahir Jaffer’s mother gets bail in Noor Mukadam ...
01:42 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Dollar hits historic high at Rs173 in interbank ...
12:23 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin appointed as PM Imran’s aide on ...
10:28 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Pakistani student invents ‘smart shoes’ to ...
11:01 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Noted journalist and poet Dr Ajmal Niazi passes ...
09:57 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in last 24 ...
09:08 AM | 18 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
HIba Bukhari spills the beans about her relationship status
03:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr