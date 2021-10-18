Pakistan’s Daniyal Mehsood breaks India's world record

PESHAWAR – Daniyal Mehsood, a martial artist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, has snatched another Guinness World Record from arch-rivals India, by doing 43 no-handed kips-ups in one minute.

Previously, India’s Aman Chatterjee holds the record of 37 no-handed kips-ups in one minute. The student of Irfan Mehsud, a serial fitness record-breaker who took 13 titles of World Guinness Records from Indian athletes, etched his name in Guinness World Record for the second time.

دانیال نے انڈیا کے امان چھتریا کا گینیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ توڑ ڈالا

امان نے ایک منٹ میں 37 نو ہینڈیڈ کیپ اپس کئے تھے

دانیال نے ایک منٹ میں 43 کئے

مجموعی طور پے عرفان محسود کلب کے 51 گینیز ورلڈ ریکارڈ ہوگئے۔@ZarrarKhuhro @taahir_khan @Shoaib_Jatt @imransiddique89 @GhaffarDawnNews pic.twitter.com/j57bG7uEE6 — Irfan Mehsood (@irfanmehsoodgwr) October 17, 2021

Daniyal, a grade sixth student, last year in July, breaks the world record by doing 78 helicopter spins in one minute.

The young achiever is part of a martial arts club in Pakistan and hoped to become an international martial art professional with multiple Guinness World Record titles to his name.

Reports in local media claimed that with the addition of recent titles, Irfan Mehsud Club has grabbed a total of 51 Guinness World Records.

Earlier, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, Jasim Mehsud, broke the Guinness World Record of the 22 Kip-ups in 30 seconds as he did 27 in the time limit. He smashed the record, which was first held by a Swedish athlete.