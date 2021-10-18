Zahir Jaffer’s mother gets bail in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Reports cited that a three-member bench of the top court, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, granted bail to Mrs. Adamjee stating her role as secondary in the heinous crime. The court accepted the bail plea in lieu of surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Meanwhile, the court trashed the bail plea of Zakir Jaffer who also filed review petitions in the Supreme Court after the Islamabad High court rejected their bail for hiding evidence.

The court also turned down the petitioner's plea to strike down the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order of September 29 in which it had rejected the bail pleas of Zahir's parents. "We will not interfere in the high court's orders," the top court said.

“They have been accused of hiding the crime and the only evidence against them are call records and messages”, Jaffer Counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed argued before the court saying his clients were not the prime suspects in the case.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said, “It is possible that Zakir was stopping Zahir from the murder but the possibility that he was trying to save the prime suspect can’t be ruled out too.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s lawyer informed the top court that Zahir was only tested for drugs. “An examination to determine the mental condition of the suspect was never conducted”, he mentioned.

Earlier, the court indicted 12 suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case, including Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

It all started with the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam who was found dead at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.