Mahira Khan gets hilariously pranked at LSA 2021
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Lollywood diva Mahira Khan and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
LSA 2021 has been the talk of the town lately. While the extravaganza event was a night to remember, the backstage events have also got the netizens curious.
The Humsafar star had left the audience mesmerized with her dance performances at the awards night. While she was the epitome of grace whilst grooving on the stage, the 36-year-old was quite nervous backstage and got hilariously pranked.
Prior to her performance with Sheheryar Munawar and Meera, the Pehli si Muhabbat actor had some tricks up his sleeves to ease down the stage fright. He announced that Meera is not being traced and the performance is about to start.
Khan got anxious and declared that the performance can’t be done without Meera Ji. She suggested to call Meera and give her a soothing pep talk. The onlookers burst into laughter and calmed Mahira by telling her that the Baaji actor was right here.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
