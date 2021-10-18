Man raped youngest daughter after master ‘told him to have sex with a virgin’

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old Singaporean man was jailed for 23 years after the culprit pleaded guilty to raping his own daughter.

Reports in international media said the man sexually assaulted his daughter who was 11-year-old at the time of the incident on the advice of a Feng Shui master who told him to have sex with a virgin in a bid to avoid a misfortune.

Initially, the Feng shui master offered to help him get a virgin at a price of $650 however he decided to have sex with his own daughter instead. He committed the crime in late 2018 and pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated statutory rape and one charge of aggravated sexual assault by penetration.

Reports further stated that the man, who lived with his wife, son, and two daughters in a flat, waited for other family members to leave the premises before sexually assaulting the minor girl.

Following the molestation, the blatant man started touching her inappropriately and told her not to tell anyone about his bizarre behavior.

The girl did not report the horrific act to his mother or sister as she was afraid of divorce between her parents.

The whole matter surfaced when the victim started behaving badly at the school and she was caught drinking vodka and E-cigarette and she narrated the ordeal after breaking down during questioning by her teacher.

The school counselor and the Ministry of Social and Family Development were later informed about the incident which led to a police investigation.

During the hearing, the deputy public prosecutor said the man exploited his daughter as a sex object and also saw her as a cheaper alternative to save him from harm.