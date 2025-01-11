Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man behind Maryam Nawaz’s AI-Generated videos arrested by FIA

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was latest victim of AI-generated videos as her picture with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was morphed using AI tools, and now the culprit behind it landed in jail.

The country’s apex Investigation agency FIA nabbed Bilal Hussain, a man accused of sharing a derogatory deepfake video involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The arrest took place in Khokhar Town, Lahore, by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, per reports.

Bilal Hussain has been charged under sections 20, 21, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, for posting AI-generated defamatory video on his Facebook account, which featured Maryam Nawaz alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

FIA officials confirmed that the suspect’s Facebook account and mobile phone, used to share the offensive content, were seized during the arrest. He will be produced before a court today for physical remand.

The probe was launched to identify those behind sharing of derogatory AI-generated content against Chief Minister amid broader campaign to address the misuse of artificial intelligence for malicious purposes. FIA is continuing to examine the involved accounts and has promised to hold those responsible accountable.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

