Update on Tajikistan visa service in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Embassy of Tajikistan in southern port city of Karachi has launched the Consular Visa Section to facilitate citizens of Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori inaugurated the Consular Visa Section at the embassy. Upon his arrival at the embassy, he was welcomed by Tajik Ambassador Yusuf Sharifzada and other diplomatic staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor stated that the consular section would make it easier for the public to obtain visas, and it would promote exchange of delegations and tourism between the two countries.

Tessori congratulated the Tajik Ambassador on the opening of the section and said it would be significant for the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He further stated that Pakistan and Tajikistan are committed to the development and prosperity of the region.

The Tajik ambassador also expressed that Tajikistan desires Pakistan’s development and prosperity in the region.