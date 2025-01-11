Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Malir Expressway in Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates Malir Expressway In Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated first segment of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressways or Malir Expressway.

The 9.1 kilometers stretch runs from Korangi Causeway to Shah Faisal and it will improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the port city.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members attended the inauguration ceremony.

Officials said it will enable people to travel from Korangi to the Karachi airport in just 20 minutes, while travel between Korangi and other nearby areas will take approximately five minutes.

Earlier, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani announced that motorcycles and rickshaws will not be allowed to use the expressway, adding that heavy fines will be imposed on violation.

Karachi Malir Expressway Toll Fee Update

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister has directed authorities to install an automatic toll system at the under construction Malir Expressway.

The toll fee for cars has been set at Rs100, while Rs200 will be collected from buses for using the Malir Expressway in Karachi.

An ambulance and fire brigade will remain present on expressway every time to handle emergency situations.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

