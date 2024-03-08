IMF gives cold shoulder to Imran Khan’s demand for audit of Pakistan elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday gave it a miss to a demand made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder regarding an election audit before going into the talks for the new bailout package for the South Asian country.

A spokesperson of the international lender confirmed that it had received a letter from a PTI official sent on the behalf of Khan, who is currently detailed in Adiala Jail.

“The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we do encourage the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the primary focus of the IMF’s engagement with the Pakistan was helping the government implement policies and address economic issues to find financial stability.

“This includes stronger public finances, through high-quality revenue measures to broaden the tax base while scaling up the support for the most vulnerable, restoring energy sector viability, improving institutional governance and anti-corruption effectiveness, SOE reform, building climate resilience, and creating a level playing field for private businesses to promote investment and job creation,” said the IMF.

The response from the spokesperson comes hours after the global lender's Communications Department Director Julie Kozack during a press briefing in Washington, DC revealed: “The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second review of the Stand-by shortly after a new cabinet is formed. The focus, therefore, is currently on completion of the current Stand-by program, which ends in April 2024”.

“We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability,” the director said.

On Feb 28, the PTI founder sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it to keep the political stability of the South Asian country in focus during talks for the new bailout package.