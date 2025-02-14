86 passengers including 7 study visa holders offloaded at Karachi airport

KARACHI – The immigration authorities offloaded 86 passengers, including seven individuals holding student visas, for various reasons, at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Reports said the passengers were offloaded from different flights in the past 48 hours, adding that 30 Umrah pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia were not allowed to take flights due to a lack of advance hotel bookings and sufficient funds for their expenses.

The authorities also offloaded seven young individuals traveling on student visas to Cyprus, the UK, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan from Karachi.

Additionally, passengers traveling on tourist visit visas to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Congo, Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, and Zimbabwe were also offloaded.

Furthermore, individuals blacklisted for work visas for Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia were also offloaded from the flights.

The immigration authorities have tightened the checking at airports after receiving complaints Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries for alleged involvement of Pakistanis in begging and other illegal activities.

The rigorous screening also came after the boat capsizing incident in which several Pakistanis lost their lives in an attempt to enter Europe through sea routes illegally.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened the screening to stop potential illegal immigrants from reaching transitory destinations by air.