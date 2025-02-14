Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Major Blow To India As Pakistan Wins Basmati Rice Ownership Battle In Global Market

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has won the battle for ownership of Basmati rice against India in the global market, in a major blow to the neighbouring country which has been rebranding Pakistani rice as its own.

Australia and New Zealand have officially recognised Basmati as a product of Pakistan while the local exporters are expecting the similar decision from the European Union.

The decision has rejected the India’s claim on Basmati rice as historians and experts have confirmed that this type of rice originates from Hafizabad district of Pakistan.

Pakistani Basmati rice is known for its pleasant aroma, high quality, and competitive pricing.

The rice exports from Pakistan have increased to $4 billion, making it a major exporters in the global market of worth $27 billion.

An exporter said authentic Basmati rice is not produced by India but its traders cunningly rebrand it when Basmati is shipped to the UAE from Pakistan.

Furthermore, historic data, submitted to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), also revealed that India had not sent any shipment of Basmatic rice before 1965 while Pakistan was even exporting it to European region and Gulf countries in the 1960s.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 14 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

