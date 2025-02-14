Major Blow to India as Pakistan wins Basmati rice ownership battle in global market

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has won the battle for ownership of Basmati rice against India in the global market, in a major blow to the neighbouring country which has been rebranding Pakistani rice as its own.

Australia and New Zealand have officially recognised Basmati as a product of Pakistan while the local exporters are expecting the similar decision from the European Union.

The decision has rejected the India’s claim on Basmati rice as historians and experts have confirmed that this type of rice originates from Hafizabad district of Pakistan.

Pakistani Basmati rice is known for its pleasant aroma, high quality, and competitive pricing.

The rice exports from Pakistan have increased to $4 billion, making it a major exporters in the global market of worth $27 billion.

An exporter said authentic Basmati rice is not produced by India but its traders cunningly rebrand it when Basmati is shipped to the UAE from Pakistan.

Furthermore, historic data, submitted to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), also revealed that India had not sent any shipment of Basmatic rice before 1965 while Pakistan was even exporting it to European region and Gulf countries in the 1960s.