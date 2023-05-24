Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.25 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved Rs1.25 per unit increase in the electricity tariff in the wake of quarterly adjustment.

The regulatory authority announced the ruling on a petition seeking increase in the power tariff. The government would receive additional Rs46 billion from consumers in the wake of adjustment for period of January-March.

The amount will be collected from the consumers from June to September of this year. The increase in electricity tariff will come into effect after the approval of the federal government.

The government is currently receiving additional 47 paisas in the wake of adjustment from the consumers.