Gold prices move up by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan for second consecutive days amid upward trend in global market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs273,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs3,086 to reach Rs234,482 in local market.

The bullion rates in international market moved up by $36 as per ounce was traded at $2,623.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10-gram in local market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs269,900. Similarly, the 10-gram gold was traded at Rs231,396 after it witnessed gains of Rs2,144.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued bullish trend on Tuesday as KSE-100 index has gained 836.04 to reach all-time high of 95,831.71.

Investors confidence has been primarily driven by recent satisfactory talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), cut in policy rate and positive economic indicators.

