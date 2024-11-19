Lahore police issue traffic plan for Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Urs

LAHORE – The traffic police have issued a traffic plan for the three-day annual Urs celebrations of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

The Urs ceremonies will be held at Madrassa Rahmatullil Alameen and a traffic plan for areas including Chowk Yateem Khana, Bund Road, and Multan Road has been issued.

Traffic diversions will be in place at the following locations:

Samanabad Chowk towards Yateem Khana Chowk,

Shah Fareed Chowk towards Sabza Zar Chowk,

City Adda/Rehber Adda,

Diversion at Rahim Store,

Bijli Ghar Chowk towards Yateem Khana.

There will also be diversions for heavy traffic at:

Nawankot cut, Shell cut towards Yateem Khana,

Khadark Nala Chowk,

Dubai Chowk,

Chouburji Chowk,

Ganda Nala Samanabad Chowk,

Shahdara Chowk,

Saggian ARO,

Babu Sabu Chowk,

and Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk.

The CTO Lahore said participants of the Urs can park their vehicles at the State Bank vacant plot near the Yateem Khana Metro Station.