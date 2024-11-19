Bangladesh’s University of Dhaka lifts ban on Pakistani students

DHAKA – The University of Dhaka in Bangladesh has lifted the ban on Pakistani students in a bid to promote bilateral educational relations.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Admin) Professor Saima Haq said Pakistani students will now be allowed to take admission at the University of Dhaka. Bangladeshi students will also have the opportunity to pursue higher education in Pakistan.

The decision to lift the ban on Pakistani students aims to promote educational cooperation between the two countries. The decision was made on November 13 during a Syndicate meeting chaired by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan.

The development comes after a change in political leadership of the country following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina Wajid as prime minister of the country on August 5.

The former Prime Minister justified her resignation by saying she wanted to prevent further bloodshed among students and the public. “I resigned to stop more bodies from piling up in the streets,” she asserted.

Since Hasina’s departure, Bangladesh has been under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.