Canada Elections 2025: Liberals slated to win fourth term as vote counting underway

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is slated to win Canadian election 2025, early projections show amid fierce campaign heavily influenced by tensions with US President Donald Trump.

Liberals are on course to form their fourth consecutive government, as vote counting still ongoing, and it remains unclear whether they will achieve a majority — requiring 172 seats — or lead a minority government.

Carney, who assumed the Liberal leadership after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation last month, capitalized on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment. His campaign focused strongly on defending Ottawa’s sovereignty, after Trump controversially suggested annexing Canada as “the 51st state.”

Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre, had been favored to win. Trudeau’s resignation earlier this year followed record-low approval ratings, soaring living costs, and unrest within his own cabinet.

Polls tightened significantly in the campaign’s final week. While Poilievre appealed to voters calling for change, doubts remained about whether he could counter Carney’s expertise. Despite being new to elected office, Carney leaned heavily on his reputation as a seasoned financial leader — having steered Canada through the 2008 financial crisis and helped the United Kingdom manage Brexit as Governor of the Bank of England.

Carney’s message emphasized the need for Canada to establish its independence from US economic pressures, warning citizens of “tough days ahead” due to potential job losses and market instability triggered by US tariffs.

If Liberal victory is confirmed, Carney will continue as prime minister without needing another swearing-in ceremony, and his cabinet will stay in place unless he chooses to reshuffle. In contrast, if the Conservatives were to win, Pierre Poilievre would likely take about two weeks to officially assume office — similar to the 15-day transition seen when Trudeau replaced Stephen Harper in 2015.

The final election results are expected to be announced within the coming days.