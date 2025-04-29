Hajj 2025: Pakistan’s First Pilgrim Flight departs from Islamabad to Madina

ISLAMABAD – First group of Pakistani pilgrims departed for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to perform this year’s Hajj, with thousands expected to miss this year’s annual pilgrimage due to mistakes.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) officially commenced its Hajj flight operations for 2025, with first flight, PK 713, departing from Islamabad to Madina. The flight took off at 4:45 AM this morning, and is carrying 442 Hajj pilgrims who are on their way to perform the sacred religious rites.

The pilgrims were seen off at Islamabad International Airport by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Maliki, and PIA’s CEO, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat. The event marked the beginning of the national airline’s significant role in transporting thousands of Pakistani pilgrims to the Arab nation.

In addition to flight from Islamabad, the national airline carrier is also preparing for more departures. First Hajj flight from Quetta, PK 7201, is scheduled to leave at 10:00 AM today, carrying 170 pilgrims, while another flight from Lahore, PK 747, will depart tonight at 10:00 PM with 323 passengers heading to Medina.

This Hajj season, PIA plans to operate more than 117 special flights, transporting around 35,200 official Hajj pilgrims to KSA. The airline’s Hajj flights will begin with destinations to Madina, and in the second phase of the operation, flights will be directed towards Jeddah.

PIA, in collaboration with the Saudi government, will also offer “Road to Makkah” facilities at Islamabad and Karachi airports. This service will allow pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration procedures in Pakistan before departing, making the journey smoother and more convenient.

The pre-Hajj flight operations will run until May 31, with post-Hajj flights set to commence from June 10 and continue through July 10, 2025.