What is the new ‘cold Ihram’ for Hajj pilgrims?

RIYADH – Saudi Airlines has completed preparations to introduce “cold ihram” a special garments donned by pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah.

Marketing Manager of Saudi Airlines (Saudia), Issam Akhwanbai, stated that the cold ihram has been designed using special technology in a way that helps keep the body cool in hot weather.

He stated that an American company also collaborated in the production of the ihram, and it will be showcased at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai.

Speaking further about the cool ihram, Akhwanbai said that the fabric has been developed using a technology that helps protect human skin from the intensity of heat.

This technology can reduce the temperature effect by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, making the wearer feel less of the heat. It is worth noting that the launch of the cool ihram will begin this June.

The development comes as the Hajj season 2025 is set to commence with first flight from Pakistan heading to Saudi Arabia on April 29.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport over 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 280 special flights.

Reports said PIA will transport 20,000 pilgrims under the government’s Hajj scheme and 36,000 under the private scheme.

To make the journey more comfortable, Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft will be used for the Hajj flights.

PIA’s post-Hajj operation will begin on June 12 and continue until July 10. A coordinated flight system will be set up to bring back returning Hajj pilgrims to the country.