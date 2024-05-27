Search

WhatsApp brings more liberty on voice notes with amazing new feature

Web Desk
11:51 PM | 27 May, 2024
new whatsapp feature
Source: File photo

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users send longer voice notes in their status updates.

According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging app now allows users to record and share voice notes up to 1 minute long on both iOS and Android.

This update means users no longer have to split their messages into multiple recordings, giving them more freedom to share detailed audio updates.

The feature, currently available to some beta testers, is included in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update. It's expected to roll out to more users soon.

Android users can get the update on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the App Store. This change aims to enhance the sharing experience on WhatsApp by allowing more meaningful and extended audio clips.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

