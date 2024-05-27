WhatsApp brings more liberty on voice notes with amazing new feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users send longer voice notes in their status updates.
According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging app now allows users to record and share voice notes up to 1 minute long on both iOS and Android.
This update means users no longer have to split their messages into multiple recordings, giving them more freedom to share detailed audio updates.
The feature, currently available to some beta testers, is included in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6 update. It's expected to roll out to more users soon.
Android users can get the update on the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the App Store. This change aims to enhance the sharing experience on WhatsApp by allowing more meaningful and extended audio clips.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
