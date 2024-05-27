Rafah strike a 'tragic incident', being investigated: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday the deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Gaza’s Rafah was a “tragic incident” which his government was “investigating”.

“In Rafah, we evacuated a million uninvolved residents, and despite our best efforts a tragic incident happened yesterday (Sunday),” Netanyahu told parliament, adding that “we are investigating the case and will draw the conclusions” after Gaza officials reported 45 dead as the Israeli strike caused a fire.

The UN human rights chief voiced “horror” at the Israeli air strike that killed 45 people in a displacement camp in Rafah and demanded “accountability”.

“The images from the camp are horrific and point to no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths,” Volker Turk said in a statement, also calling on Palestinian armed groups to stop firing rockets and to “unconditionally release all hostages at once”.