Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 26th anniversary of historic nuclear tests

Civil, military officials pay tribute to contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for security of Asian nation

08:43 AM | 28 May, 2024
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 26th anniversary of historic nuclear tests

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed on Tuesday to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on May 28, 1998.

On the 26th anniversary of nuclear tests, the nation reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression.

The country of over 240 million remains dedicated to promoting an environment of peace and stability both regionally and globally. Pakistan actively contributed to international efforts to strengthen global norms on arms control, non-proliferation, and disarmament.

The country also adheres to the latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety, and security at the national level. Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of pride for nation and Muslims all over the globe.

No compromise on country’s defense: PM

Acting President Gillani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Services Chiefs have congratulated the nation on the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

In his message for the day, Acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani reiterated the commitment to working towards a peaceful and stable world. He highlighted that on this day, Pakistan successfully demonstrated its nuclear capabilities and joined the ranks of nuclear powers.

Youm-e-Takbeer stands as a testament to the nation's resilience, determination, and commitment to regional peace and stability, he said, emphasising that Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state, believes in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the social media platform X, congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer.

The premier said Youm e Takbeer symbolizes the collective effort of all facets of national power. The Prime Minister emphasized that on this day, the entire nation pledged to maintain the integrity of the country, vowing not to compromise on its defense despite any external pressures.

He paid tribute to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army for their initiative in making the country's defense impregnable. Additionally, he honored former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the scientists for their roles in initiating and continuing Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Public Holiday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 in honor of Youm-e-Takbeer, as the day commemorates Pakistan becoming an atomic power and symbolizes national unity in strengthening the country's defense.

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

