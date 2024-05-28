Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, renews pledge to defend motherland

Web Desk
09:08 AM | 28 May, 2024
Pakistan Army greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, renews pledge to defend motherland

RAWALPINDI – Armed Forces of Pakistan greeted nation on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

ISPR said the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated nation on the momentous occasion to commemorate historic achievement of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region.

It said military leadership and nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds.

The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realizing this dream rightly deserve the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its Armed Forces.

“On this important day in Pakistan's history, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation's security at all times and at any cost, InshaAllah,” ISPR said.

May 28 marks the historic accomplishment of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the regional balance of power.

On this day, Pakistan became the first Muslim-majority country to attain nuclear capabilities, a significant milestone in its history.

Markets remain open in Pakistan today despite public holiday on Youm-e-Takbeer

